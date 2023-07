Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton.

A light green chunky powder being sold as "down" has been found to contain high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines, causing a high risk of overdose.

Symptoms may include amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time. Potential overdose may not respond to naloxone.

For more information and for tips on how to use safely, click here.