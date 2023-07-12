Intoxicated passenger with knife stops bus near Princeton, spits on arresting officer

Photo: Castanet File photo

A commercial bus had to stop near Princeton on Monday to have the police come to collect an intoxicated knife-wielding traveller.

Cpl. Kyle Richmond, acting detachment commander with the Princeton RCMP, said the driver of a Rider Express bus called in shortly after 7 p.m. regarding an intoxicated male with a knife "yelling and screaming."

"The bus was at that point in time pulled over and passengers were getting off the bus. The Princeton RCMP responded, upon arrival they found that the occupants of the bus had the male waiting for police arrival," he said.

While being taken into custody by police, Richmond said the 43-year-old male assaulted one of the arresting officers by spitting on him.

After being taken back to the Princeton detachment and placed in custody, the suspect also urinated on the floor of the cell block.

"Once he was sober, the male was released on an undertaking for court here in Princeton in October of this year, with a number of charges," Richmond added.

The man was charged with mischief, assault of a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

"I can say at this time, it's not believed that the male, although he was reported to have a knife on him, that he had threatened to use a knife on anyone on the bus. However, we're still continuing to follow up with witnesses and all persons involved," Richmond said.

The individual was not known by local police. Richmond stated he was from outside the jurisdiction and was of no fixed address.