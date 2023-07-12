Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory unable to continue for fall migration season counts

Photo: Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory Some of the birds banded during the 2022 season at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory

The Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory announced this week that it appears their operation will not be able to open for its fall 2023 migration season in the South Okanagan.

The annual bird counting and banding process are set up generally from August to mid-October out on the trails at Vaseux Lake.

Special nets designed to temporarily snag small migratory birds without harming them are checked once every 30 minutes for six hours each morning, and any captured birds are taken for weighing, measuring and, if it hasn't already been done, banding.

The tracking process has been going on for more than 20 years, allowing researchers to track migratory bird behaviour in the area and can be an indicator of the overall health of the ecosystem.

The project, which is part of the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, said they have not been able to secure a master bander at this point.

"We need that experienced hand at the helm to have a good season and bird safety. We know better salaries and more continuous employment help make positions more enticing so will be working on small fundraising projects," they said in their Facebook post.

"This seems to have been a challenging year for more stations than our own and may just be the result of an aging cohort of banders at more full-time employment locations retiring those newly open positions winning out over our seasonal employment opportunity."

For more information on the organization, head to their website here.