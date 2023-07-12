'Christmas in July' donation hits home for Penticton Salvation Army

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Jacoh Signs and Salvation Army team members celebrating a surprise donation.

The Penticton Salvation Army got Christmas in July this week, with a surprise donation of food from local business Jacoh Signs.

Major Paul Trickett with the Salvation Army had gone to Jacoh for help replacing their old donation barrels, looking to get them wrapped with Sally Ann signage.

The barrels had been donated by Super Wash, and needed a clean-up and rebranding.

Jacoh Signs owner Billie-Jo Standish took the order and thought to herself, wouldn't it be wonderful to give the barrels back to them full of donations?

"So we reached out to all of our awesome customers. And they stepped up and checks and e-transfers came in, food came in, they have been coming in for the last three weeks," Standish said.

"And we filled all 26 barrels full plus we had overflow, we had to wrap a couple boxes!"

In all, they were able to donate about $7,000 worth of groceries, a huge surprise to Trickett when he came to pick up the barrels Tuesday morning.

"It brings tears to my eyes," Trickett said.

"The need is out of this world right now in Penticton and the surrounding area, and without help like this and local partnerships ... We can't feed our community without help like this. And this, this goes a long, long way."

Jacoh Signs would like to thank all of the donors who contributed to the food drive.