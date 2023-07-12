'Substantial' blast will close Highway 97 through Summerland for several hours Thursday night

Photo: Don Gemmell File photo of the blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will conduct a "substantial" blast at the Summerland landslide site that will close Highway 97 for a longer period than before on Thursday.

In an update from MoTI, they said the blast is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and is expected to be closed until 9 p.m.

"There is a substantial blast required for safety reasons so material removal will take longer than previous blasts," their update read.

The ministry added that the estimate there will be two more closures for smaller blasts after Thursday to complete this next phase of work.

Two-way traffic will continue through the site until further notice. Road users can continue to expect five to 10-minute delays daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey traffic control. Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C and 5A.