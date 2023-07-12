Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen warns against venturing into historic KVR tunnel until work is done

Photo: RDOS

Hikers and bikers in the Naramata area are reminded that while the historic Adra Tunnel on the KVR Trail is undergoing restoration work, it is not yet safe to venture in.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is working with a local community group to bring new life to the previously-closed tunnel.

The 487-metre, horseshoe-curved tunnel was originally excavated in 1913 as part of the development of the Kettle Valley Railway. Rail operations ceased in the 1970s and the provincial government purchased the rail bed in 1990.

Work is well underway to get it to a standard of safety, but it is not open to the public yet.

The RDOS said Tuesday that unfortunately, despite signing and fencing, multiple individuals have ignored the warnings and attempted to enter the work site.

"This is a serious risk to everyone involved. Please respect all signage and the workers on site and avoid the area until further notice," reads a news release from the RDOS.

"Thank you for your cooperation."

More information on the Adra Tunnel project can be found online here.

Casey Richardson