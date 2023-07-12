Penticton trying out micro-surfacing in areas of town to prolong road life

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton is testing out an asphalt micro-surfacing technique with the hope it will extend road life by 10 years.

Residents living on MacCleave Avenue and Bracewell Drive have been notified of this work being undertaken this week, as well as the temporary road closures required.

“Although we haven’t used asphalt micro-surfacing in Penticton before, it has been used successfully in other communities,” said Scott Boyko, roads and drainage supervisor, in a press release.

“We will monitor the results of this pilot project to determine whether it preserves the service life of the road, which would offer significant cost savings.”

Micro-surfacing uses a mixture of polymer modified emulsified asphalt, mineral aggregate, mineral filler and water. It is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface.

Work is now underway on on MacCleave Avenue between Montreal and Columbia Street, and will continue on Bracewell Drive from Carmi Avenue to Allison Street from July 12-14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Pentictonites are warned to watch for signage and traffic control personnel and stay off the roads until they have reopened.

"Before the material is dry, it will stick to your shoes, clothing, car or carpet if walked or driven on," reads a press release from the city.

The contractor is speaking with homeowners directly to provide further details about avoiding the construction site. If it is your waste collection pickup day, place your carts at the curb before 6 a.m. for an early pickup.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Public Works at 250-490-2500 or email [email protected]