Milestones reached in Penticton's Skaha Lake Park East plan

Photo: City of Penticton

A celebration took place at Skaha Marina Tuesday, acknowledging the many improvements that have been completed in the area as part of an overall redevelopment plan for the eastern part of Skaha Lake Park.

Council members, representatives from the Penticton Indian Band, Penticton Yacht Club and the Dragonboat Pub officially cut a ribbon for the opening of the Dragonboat Pub restaurant and improvements to the marina.

“The community was very clear on how they wanted to see the redevelopment of this portion of Skaha Park and today’s opening is a reflection of the input we received,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“This facility will help transform the south end of our community and provide a gathering place for residents and tourists. It shows the results that come from working as partners to transform ideas on paper into reality.”

As part of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan, the Penticton Yacht Club, with their liscenced restaurant partners, were picked to manage the marina lands. They committed a $3.2 million investment to "upgrade and enhance" the marina lands.

“The Skaha Marina is an incredible asset and we’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with our partners and the community,” said Marc Tougas, Penticton Yacht Club commodore, in a press release.

“This collaboration with the city and the Penticton Indian Band as well as the province, is a great example of how we can work together to develop, protect and sustain community assets.”

“The timeline for the restaurant and pub was very ambitious and we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the amazing support we received from the Penticton Indian Band, the city and our contractors, especially Greyback Construction, who pulled out all the stops to make this project happen for this season,” added Keith Corbett, manager of the Dragonboat Pub.

“From the name of the restaurant to the Indigenous art that adorns it, this project embodies the community of Penticton and we hope residents will feel welcome and enjoy what we have created here.”

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations approved a 30-year lease for the foreshore lands. The Penticton Yacht Club and Penticton Indian Band have a long-term working partnership for the future of the Skaha Marina lands.

More elements of the Skaha Lake Park East plan include: