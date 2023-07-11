Beloved Penticton spoken word poet Shane Koyczan shares hospital journey

Photo: Shane Koyczan

Renowned Canadian spoken-word poet and Penticton resident Shane Koyczan has shared he is in hospital dealing with ongoing health issues.

In a post to his official public social media page this weekend, Koyczan let his fans know he has been struggling with undiagnosed pain, and that he would be undergoing surgery.

Koyczan said he is being "purposely vague" about the exact medical condition, so as not to invite internet sleuths to try and find alternative treatments.

"I assure you I’m receiving the best possible care. Having said that it’s difficult not to imagine the worst coming to pass. Should that be the case I just wanted to say thank you to my friends. You helped me laugh when it felt like crying was all I could do," Koyczan wrote.

"Thank you to my supporters. You helped give me purpose when others insisted there was no point to what I was doing. I offer my deepest apologies to any I let down with my imperfections. I wish you all the boon of friendship and community."

In an update posted Monday, Koyczan shared that unfortunately, the surgery did not go well. He will be transferred to a different hospital.

"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and beautiful energy. I’d like to reply to each one of you but it’s difficult when pain keeps me from focusing. I’ll update again when I can. Thank you all for thinking of me… it’s been the best medicine so far."

Koyczan is beloved for his emotional, powerful and frank poetry about difficult topics including loss, illness, bullying, addiction, societal pressures and much more, that have touched the lives of Canadians and beyond.