Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre hosting meet-and-greet in Penticton

Photo: The Canadian Press Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons in June 2023.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Penticton this week.

In a brief press release issued Tuesday morning, the CPC said that Poilievre would be holding a "meet and greet" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in Penticton.

The event will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and the public is welcome. Pre-registration is required online.

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, of which Penticton is a part, has been held by NDP MP Richard Cannings since 2015.