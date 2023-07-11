Canadian rock bands The Tea Party and I Mother Earth coming to Penticton

Photo: OVG360

Two beloved Canadian rock bands are going coast-to-coast this year, including a stop at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, The Tea Party and I Mother Earth will unite on stage for a night of great tunes and high-energy performance.

The Tea Party has been tearing up the stage since the early 90s, earning number one singles in Canada, Juno nominations, and pumping out albums.

I Mother Earth exploded out of Toronto in the 90s with their psych-rock brand, releasing a number of top-10 singles before taking a break as a band in the 2000s.

Since returning to the stage in the 2010s, they have been going strong touring and producing ever since.

Tickets for the Penticton show featuring The Tea Party and I Mother Earth go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m., at a cost of $40 apiece.

Find tickets online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.