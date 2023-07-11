Uride expands, adds coverage in Summerland, Lake Country and Lavington

Photo: Uride

Rideshare service Uride is expanding its coverage in the Okanagan.

Uride is now offering service to Lake Country from Kelowna, Summerland is now part of their coverage area in the South Okanagan and Lavington and Westside Rd. have been added to Uride's North Okanagan service.

“Our entire team is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services across

the Okanagan Valley, and this expansion is a true reflection of that dedication," says Uride regional operations manager, Ravi Dhami.

In Kelowna, Uride's services have been extended to include Lake Country and the area of Westside Rd up to La Casa Resort.

Penticton will now serve not only the city but also the surrounding communities of Summerland and Okanagan Falls.

For Vernon, the service area now extends to Westside Road up to Intil Road and Lavington.

Uride began service in Kelowna in early May 2022, with service in Vernon and Penticton coming later in 2023.

"The expansion also underscores Uride's dedication to becoming an integral part of the communities it serves. Uride prides itself on its community-oriented service, quick pickup times, friendly drivers, and affordable rates," Dhami says.

The Uride app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.