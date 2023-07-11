Penticton residents invited to join local fire department in welcoming ceremony for new fire engine

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton Fire Department has a new truck and, as part of a traditional celebration, want to invite residents to be part of the "housing ceremony."

On July 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join the fire crews at the station on Dawson Street . The housing ceremony involves helping out with the washing/drying of Engine 202, and then helping push it into the bay.

“The new truck belongs to the people of Penticton and this is a chance for everyone to be part of inaugurating the latest addition to our fleet,” says Captain Ryan Bazley.

“It’s a fun way to be involved, see the hall, beat the heat and be part of a PFD tradition. We hope to see a lot of people out on Thursday.”

Fire Hall 202 is located at 285 Dawson Street.