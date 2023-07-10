Review draft plan for future of Naramata village and area

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is launching a survey to gather community feedback on the draft Electoral Area E, Naramata, "Official Community Plan."



The review began in 2021 with a multi-phased engagement process that saw close to 500 responses from the community, according to the RDOS.

Those who completed the surveys shared their thoughts on various trade-offs and compromises the community could theoretically face in the future.



The OCP's draft vision has been modified as a result of this process.

New policies have been included, such as:

Establishment of a growth boundary around Naramata village

Introduction of a new section addressing “social well-being”

Hazards associated with floodplain, geotechnical, and steep slope areas

Official provincial community watersheds

Climate change and mitigation strategies reflecting provincial legislation

“We are nearing completion of the Electoral Area E OCP and greatly value your opinions,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, area director, in a press release.

“Please take the time to review the draft OCP and respond to the last round of engagement before its formal adoption.”



The survey opened Monday, July 10, 2023, and closes Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and is available online, or in physical form at the RDOS office 101 Martin Street, Penticton.