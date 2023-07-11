Motorcyclist hit by drunk driver in Penticton waiting longer for justice in local court

Photo: Castanet file photo

The victim in a 2021 motorcycle crash involving a drunk driver will need to wait a little longer to hear what justice is coming.

On Monday in Penticton Provincial Court, Bryson Noah Daniels, 21, was due to learn his sentence for the October 2021 incident in the city that left a man gravely injured after being struck on his motorcycle by Daniels' vehicle and dragged.

Daniels had previously entered a guilty plea to driving while intoxicated, as proven by a breathalyzer, and causing bodily harm, but before sentencing, Judge Gregory Koturbash had asked lawyers for the Daniels and the Crown to come back with an agreement of facts.

Koturbash was noticeably displeased Monday that defence counsel James Pennington had provided his case law, in support of his sentencing arguments, less than two hours before court was due to start, giving the judge little time to go over them.

He was also confused by differing accounts of what Daniels said or meant to say at the scene of the crash, namely whether he was lucid and comprehensible, and whether Daniels was in a fit mental state to intentionally place the blame at his victims' feet or whether that statement was a knee-jerk reaction to a shocking situation.

Some items in the pre-sentence report were also raised as potentially inadmissible, a matter Koturbash will need to make a decision on.

Koturbash called the case "serious," and "sensitive," and chastised the lawyers present for not having their ducks in a row well before this court date.

He apologized that he would need to take time to review the submitted case and the pre-sentence report before passing a sentence, which had been expected Monday.

"I know that the biggest apology has to be directed towards the victim's family and the victims who were hoping that there would be a conclusion to this matter today. But unfortunately, that is not going to occur," Koturbash said.

He added that while he was frustrated by the situation, he did not believe the lateness of the case law submissions was orchestrated on purpose on the part of Pennington; rather, it was an "oversight."

Daniels will report to court Tuesday morning to fix a new date for his sentencing, potentially as soon as Tuesday afternoon, should all parties be available.