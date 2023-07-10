City of Penticton tax deadline looming

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton property tax deadline is approaching, and the municipality is reminding those owing that there are many ways to pay to avoid potential waits at City Hall.

Payments are due by July 31 at 4 p.m. in order to avoid a 10-per-cent penalty. The city cautions that postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment date — instead, the city must have payment in hand by the deadline.

Payment can be made online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services, but note to allow 3-5 business days for the city to receive payment.

Credit card is another option online, although there is a third-party processing fee. Credit cards are not accepted at City Hall.

Cheques can be sent by mail, courier or placed in the drop box outside City Hall.

City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday for in-person payments.

For more information on City of Penticton property taxes, click here.