Photo: Jeff Dunham

Stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" tour to Penticton this winter.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, catch the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Dunham has nine international tours under his belt, plus 11 comedy specials, including his most recent "Me the People."

Tickets for the Penticton event go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office.