Photos: Relive the epic Okanagan Granfondo

Penticton was full of energy and excitement this Sunday as roughly 3,000 cyclists plus supporters descended on the city for the 2023 Okanagan Granfondo.

The Granfondo race featured more than 1,200 metres of elevation gain along 121 kilometres of the South Okanagan's most scenic roads, from Penticton up to Naramata, down to Osoyoos, and back downtown, all in the July heat.

Fans and supporters lined the roads along the way, offering cheers and sometimes a cool-down spray of water.

Event photographer Conan Shing kept his camera lens on the action throughout the route, and shared his images with Castanet.

Click through the galleries to relive the excitement of the event.