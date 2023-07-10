Keep cool in the heat with Penticton's best treats

Photo: Lickity Splitz Ice Cream

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Beat the heat and cool down at one of Penticton’s many local ice cream shops this summer.

Nestled on the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Riverside Drive you’ll find Lickity Splitz, open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and offering up generous scoops of ice cream, sorbet and sherbet.

With over 50 flavours on the menu ranging from classics such as cookies and cream all the way to speciality flavours like Oh Macaroon, the options are endless.

The Big Kahuna is still on the menu, offering up five flavours or the option to create your own with a scoop of chosen ice cream and toppings between two cookies of your choice - a perfect treat to enjoy while walking the shore of Okanagan Lake.

Cherry on Top Shake Shop also shares the space with Lickity Splitz, offering six Crazy Shakes or the option to create your own at the milkshake bar.

Visit lickitysplitz.com for more information or visit them in person at 1028 Lakeshore Dr.

Worked up an appetite after exploring the Penticton Farmers Market? Tickleberry’s downtown is perfectly and conveniently located on the corner of Main St and Front St, and while they don’t carry all 72 flavours you’ll find at their Okanagan Falls location, it’ll still be a tough choice on what to try!

With over 30 years in the ice cream making business, Tickleberry’s offers up generous scoops of ice cream, local homemade fudge, chocolate covered fruit and so much more.

Visit 202 Main Street in Penticton, Skaha Beach’s concession stand, or 1207 Main St in Okanagan Falls to try some ice cream, or visit tickleberrys.com for more information.

If you’re heading north to Summerland with a sweet tooth, stop by Summerland Sweets.

Located at 6206 Canyon View Rd, the family-run shop offers up a variety of locally made jams, syrups, candies and even wine (through their winery Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery).

The Summerland family has been in the food processing industry since 1951 and the Summerland Sweets products can be purchases in-store or online.

And don’t forget - Summerland Sweets can scoop up an ice cream cone for you to enjoy while you browse their endless products and taste some wine.

Got a sweet tooth but not into ice cream? Look no further than Creperie Oolala in the S.S. Sicamous park.

You'll find authentic French-style crepes of all kinds, with creations like the "Teddy Bear" with brown sugar, banana and cinnamon, and the "Exotic" with dark chocolate, banana and coconut, plus many more.

Grab a crepe to go and hit the beach, or stay and enjoy on one of their outdoor tables, with live music every upcoming Sunday in July from 1 to 3 p.m.

Find them on social media here.

