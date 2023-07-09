Strong winds trigger slide, debris falls Sunday afternoon

Contributed

Highway 97 in Summerland was briefly closed on Sunday after strong winds triggered a nearby landslide.

Castanet viewers witnessed debris falling from the slide around 2:45 p.m., accompanied by a significant amount of dust.

The closure of Highway 97 lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Castanet has reached out to AIM Roads for further details.

There was no scheduled blast on Sunday.

On Friday night, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure conducted a blast at the landslide, resulting in a temporary closure of the highway.