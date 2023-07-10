Security camera on a house in Penticton catches bright flash as it falls through sky

Contributed Nichelle Suzanne Gosau

Early in the morning on Sunday, a security camera on a home in Penticton caught a bright flash of green light as it was falling from the sky in the east.

Nichelle Suzanne Gosau said that she and her fiance Anthony Turgeon saw the stunning light at 1:47 a.m.

"It was like nothing we had ever seen before. Thankfully, we have a camera pointed in that direction that was able to capture it," she shared over messenger.

"Anthony immediately reported it to the American Meteor Society as there was nothing forecasted to be coming into our atmosphere."

Gosau said that since reporting it, the AMS has launched an investigation into it.

"From what we have read, it was also sighted in Washington, Idaho, and Utah."