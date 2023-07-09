Multiple roads closed through Penticton, Naramata for Okanagan Granfondo race day

Photo: Mike Biden

Extensive road closures and delays will be occurring Sunday due to the Okanagan Granfondo event, affecting travellers heading through Penticton, Naramata and the South Okanagan.

There will be roughly 3,000 cyclists plus supporters in town for this weekend's events.

The City of Penticton said traffic impacts, including a recent route change, will close off travel between Naramata and Penticton.

A late route change was announced on Thursday as a result of the Summerland landslide and will involve a road closure between Naramata and Penticton early Sunday morning.

Anyone planning to travel between these communities is advised to wait until after 9 a.m. for the Penticton to Naramata Bench loop to clear.

This closure will affect anyone planning to travel to the Campbell Mountain Landfill, Three Blind Mice trails and Munson Mountain, as well as travellers from Naramata heading into Penticton.

Drivers are recommended to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible.

The road closures begin at 5 a.m. along Lakeshore Drive and Main Street, with riders travelling up Vancouver Avenue and Lower Bench Road toward Naramata, to Corbishley Avenue. They will loop back along Upper Bench Road North, returning via Johnson Road and Haven Hill Road, down Eckhardt Avenue. This circuit is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

There will also be closures along Main Street, Lee Avenue, Eastside Road and Skaha Lake Road.

Main Street will be closed all day until 3:30 p.m., with the busiest time expected to be in the morning before 9 a.m.

Riders will be heading down Main Street to Lee Avenue, toward Eastside Road and onwards to Okanagan Falls.

From Okanagan Falls, riders will split into their chosen routes taking them to Osoyoos, Oliver or Kaleden, before winding back via Hwy 97 to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street.

Riders are expected to return to the finish line at Gyro Park as early as 8:30 a.m.

Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday.

For those driving and needing to cross Main Street, here are the locations where you can cross with the assistance of flaggers:

Lakeshore Drive (after 8 a.m.)

Eckhardt Avenue (after 8:30 a.m.)

Duncan Avenue

Industrial Avenue

Warren Avenue

Green Avenue

For maps and further details, visit penticton.ca/granfondo. The City has set up a temporary Call Centre on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take questions related to road closures, available at 250-490-2345.