Summerland museum shares the story of historic cherry orchards that used to be downtown

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society a black and white photograph shows a cherry orchard at the corner of two roads. The trees are in full bloom, and there are some vintage trucks parked alongside the orchard. In the background are the hills of Giants Head Mountain, with some buildings dotted along the left-hand side of the photo.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a story on one of the former cherry orchards, as bags of delicious local fruit are stocking shelves throughout the Okanagan for cherry season.

The former cherry orchards were in downtown Summerland and owned by Charles Christopher Wharton, who came to Summerland in 1902.

According to the museum, the photo from c.1941 shows the Wharton orchards, with Giants Head Mountain rising up in the background. The orchards were on the corner of Hastings Rd (now Victoria Rd South) and Wharton St., in what is now Memorial Park.

Wharton left England in 1896 to come to Canada. In Summerland's history, he was best known for the public skating rink he provided every winter for 35 years, hosting outdoor carnivals, public skating, and hockey games in the years before the arena was built.

"The rink was first located on the tennis courts on Garnett Valley Road, and then, from 1930 to 1952, on this cherry orchard. In fact, the skating rink can be seen just behind the cherry trees," the museum wrote in their post.

The photo also holds further history, with the present hall of the oldest sports club in the town spotted on the left. The Summerland Badminton Club was established in Summerland in 1911. The present hall was built in 1936.

The museum said the orchard in front of the badminton hall is where they are now located.

Morton Hall, also known as the House on the Hill, can also be seen in the top right of the photo.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.