Penticton winery hosting 'fun filled' fundraiser in support of South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA

Grab a glass of red or white vino to help out the South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA.

Penticton's Township 7 Winery is hosting a "fun-filled fundraising event" in support of the animals.

Entry is by a $10 donation with all proceeds given directly to SPCA.

Attendees will get to enjoy wine and food from Gordo's Dog House and get the opportunity to have a photo with their pet from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with professional photographer, Spencer Borgeson.

Pet vendors also will be on-site for items to purchase. Prizes are given throughout the day.

The event runs on Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.