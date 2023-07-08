Summerland Museum & Archives Society hosting history lesson pop ups at local wineries and distilleries

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The Summerland Museum 'popped-up' at the Summerland Heritage Cider Co. on Friday to share some local history

The Summerland Museum is on the move — heading to local wineries and distilleries to share some history.

Throughout the summer, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared that they will be hosting different special pop-up museums.

The one-off exhibits will explore the fascinating history of each area while offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy a tasting while listening.

Coming up on July 21, the museum will be at Dirty Laundry Winery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"A winery with a colourful past, a beautiful patio, and views of the KVR and trestle bridge. Our special one-off exhibit will explore the origins of the Kettle Valley Railway, the stories behind it, and the impact it had on Summerland. Come and get "hands-on" with our artifacts, test your knowledge with our trivia wheel, and discover fun-facts about Summerland," the museum wrote in their post.

Then on Aug. 11, the summer series of pop-up museums will be at Millionaires' Row Cidery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"This cidery is steeped in the history of Summerland! Join us to examine the story of Prairie Valley and the so-called Millionaires' Row. Discover who those millionaires were and the impact they had on the development of Summerland."

The museum will also be launching its brand new self-guided walking tour of Prairie Valley, featuring Millionaires' Row and some of the heritage homes that gave the valley its nickname that day.

"Sip on award-winning cider in the beautiful orchards, admire the cidery's historic photographs and vintage car, take a self-guided tour of the valley, and let us entertain you and your guests."

Keep an eye out on their social media for more event announcements.