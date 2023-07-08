218434
Penticton  

Summerland Museum & Archives Society hosting history lesson pop ups at local wineries and distilleries

History lessons with fun sips

- | Story: 435969

The Summerland Museum is on the move — heading to local wineries and distilleries to share some history.

Throughout the summer, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared that they will be hosting different special pop-up museums.

The one-off exhibits will explore the fascinating history of each area while offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy a tasting while listening.

Coming up on July 21, the museum will be at Dirty Laundry Winery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"A winery with a colourful past, a beautiful patio, and views of the KVR and trestle bridge. Our special one-off exhibit will explore the origins of the Kettle Valley Railway, the stories behind it, and the impact it had on Summerland. Come and get "hands-on" with our artifacts, test your knowledge with our trivia wheel, and discover fun-facts about Summerland," the museum wrote in their post.

Then on Aug. 11, the summer series of pop-up museums will be at Millionaires' Row Cidery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"This cidery is steeped in the history of Summerland! Join us to examine the story of Prairie Valley and the so-called Millionaires' Row. Discover who those millionaires were and the impact they had on the development of Summerland."

The museum will also be launching its brand new self-guided walking tour of Prairie Valley, featuring Millionaires' Row and some of the heritage homes that gave the valley its nickname that day.

"Sip on award-winning cider in the beautiful orchards, admire the cidery's historic photographs and vintage car, take a self-guided tour of the valley, and let us entertain you and your guests."

Keep an eye out on their social media for more event announcements.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

214973