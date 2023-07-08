Penticton Firefighters seeks sponsors for charity dodgeball tournament in September

Photo: Penticton Professional Fire Fighters

The Penticton Professional Fire Fighters are searching for some sponsors to build up their upcoming Charity Dodgeball Tournament.

Last year kicked off the inaugural tournament, challenging residents to come by Gyro Park to face off. The all-day event featured a beer tent and plenty of gameplay entertainment.

As the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, all of the money raised will go back to local charities.

The society said they are looking for sponsors for the tournament, which will take place Sept. 9 at Gyro Park.

"This is a high-profile event with a lot of eyes," the said in their social media post.

For more info, reach out to Trevor Tougas at 604-808-2891 or [email protected]