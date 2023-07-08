Resident says truck flips after hitting a curb

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet the driver remained at the crash.

"He hit a concrete curb, and he was bleeding out of his face unable to move," the resident said.

Castanet is awaiting a response from the RCMP.

ORINGAL: 7:23 a.m.

A Penticton resident captured images early Saturday morning of a truck that hit a tree and rolled over.

According to the resident, the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Weyburn Street and Preston Avenue and involved a teenager.

Emergency vehicles arrived on the scene to find a truck had flipped over after hitting a tree.

It appears the truck also damaged a nearby parked car.

The resident tells Castanet that the driver fled the scene.

Castanet has requested more information from the Penticton RCMP.