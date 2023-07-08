Penticton city facilities open during regular operating hours to help people cool off

Photo: Pexels

With sustained high temperatures predicted in the Okanagan for the next several days, the City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, staying cool and checking in on neighbours.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Friday afternoon for the Thompson-Okanagan.

“Daytime high temperatures near 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 C are expected through Sunday,” said the alert.

Environment Canada said Penticton will see sunny conditions Saturday morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms over the ridges late in the afternoon. High of 34 C with a UV index of 8 or very high.

Sunday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 35 C.

“We want people to take precautions and be aware of the dangers from the heat,” Penticton Emergency Program Co-ordinator Brittany Seibert said in a news release.

“So that means drinking plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off as well. ”

City facilities that are open this weekend include:

Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street)

Penticton Public Library (785 Main Street)

Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street)

The provincial government also has a detailed plan here on how to prepare and cope with the higher temperatures.

Interior Health reminded residents on Friday to look after themselves and to watch for signs of any heat-related illness:

Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating. Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest and use water to cool your body.

Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

For water access, the City is also reminding residents and visitors that there are publicly accessible water sources available. A map of the locations can be found here.

Bylaw officers and community safety officers will have bottled water for those needing a cool drink.

The BC SPCA has tips for summer pet safety during the hot weather here.