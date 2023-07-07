Lightning strikes ignite fires in Similkameen back country, two now under control

Photo: BCWS

Three spot fires were suspected to be started in the Similkameen backcountry on Friday by lightning strikes.

According to BC Wildfire Service, one fire on Pike Mountain discovered in the early afternoon is already under control. The fire only reached an estimated 0.009 Hectares.

Another fire nearby is still classified as out of control, also sitting at an estimated 0.009 Hectares. The fire, located near Dry Lake, was discovered around 3 p.m. At the last operational update, there was a four-personnel BCWS crew and the local fire department responding to the fire.

The third wildfire, located closer to Princeton along Highway 5A was found in the early afternoon by Hardwick Creek. BCWS said the fire is under control and was estimated at 0.1 Hectares in size.

BCWS Information Officer Taylor Shantz said each of the fires had an initial attack crew respond to them, which is built of a four-person personnel crew, alongside air support from a helicopter.

BCWS said fire hazard continues to build across all regions of the province due to an extended 2022 fire season, drought conditions through fall 2022, an unusually dry winter 2022/23, extended periods of drying and a lack of precipitation in spring 2023.

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.