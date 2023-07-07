Highway 97 closing briefly Friday night for Summerland rockslide site blasting

Photo: Don Gemmell File photo of the blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast at Summerland's landslide that will close Highway 97 briefly on Friday night.

An update from AIM Roads said the remedial slide work will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey traffic control. Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C & 5A.

MoTI has been closing the highway intermittently over the past months and successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

The ministry's crews previously determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

AIM Roads also reminds all boating spectators to keep away from the site shore at least 300 meters/1000 feet, giving their crews plenty of room to work for their safety.