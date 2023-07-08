Penticton Creek restoration work begins with temporary removal of the Wade Ave pedestrian footbridge

Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton crews is once again underway with their efforts to upgrade Penticton Creek before salmon return in the fall, taking out a section underneath the pedestrian footbridge at Wade Avenue East.

The years-long project removing the deteriorated remains from the concrete chute which was formed at the bottom of the creek years ago is intended to mitigate flood risk and restore the creek's natural habitat for fish and wildlife.

The concrete is being ripped up and replaced with rocks and pool areas, which are ideal for spawning, while also widening out the creek.

City Engineer Jonathan Chu said starting next week residents will see the removal of the pedestrian bridge footbridge at Norton Street and Wade Avenue East.

“That's to facilitate the in-stream works that'll happen kind of through the end of July through August,” he added. “After the in-stream works are done, you'll see some restoration work happening at the beginning to middle of September and then included with that will be the reinstallation of the bridge.”

Chu said that the pedestrian bridge itself will be exactly the same when it’s reinstalled, aside from a little repair work done due to its age.

Two previous projects addressing the creek restoration have been completed between Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue, just downstream of this new project, and three other projects have addressed some of the upstream sections of the creek.

More than two-thirds of the scheduled work on the Penticton Creek restoration project above Nanaimo Avenue was completed in 2022, with the remainder of in-creek work planned to take place during this summer's fish window, from July 15 to Aug. 31, 2023.

“What we're actually doing is we're widening out the creek and what that does is it allows for more carrying capacity within the creek, which reduces the flood risk,” Chu said.

“What we're designing here is for the 1-in-200-year storm….Typically, we haven't seen too much in terms of severe flooding. Last year, we had one storm event that happened in July. But typically nothing extraneous that's cause for concern.”

Last July, Ian Chapman, the City of Penticton manager on the project, said he estimated that the entirety of the $30 million project was sitting at about 20 per cent done before work began that summer.

“In terms of completing the full restoration as part of our master plan, that's to be determined,” Chu said.

“It may be not a few decades long, but it probably is a better part of a decade.”

Each year Chu said city staff will put in a hefty amount of planning and design work for the next phase of restoration.

“Usually we look at about a year's worth of design work to get something like this ready. And then it's in a really compressed construction schedule because of, we call this the fish window, where we're allowed to actually do in-stream works without actually negatively affecting some of the fish. So it's a lot of upfront planning with a very compressed construction schedule.”

While the footbridge is removed for the construction work, pedestrians walking through the area are reminded to watch for signage and to be aware that the nearest locations to cross the creek will be at the Ellis Street Bridge or the footbridge near Eckhardt Avenue E.

“Be patient with us as you will see a lot of traffic delays through the Wade Avenue corridor here, so please be mindful of workers in the area.”

For more information on the history and goals of the Penticton Creek project, head to the city’s website.