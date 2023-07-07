Penticton group presents $100K to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation for oncology project

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation SOS Medical Foundation Staff: Lisa Barkman, Executive Assistant, SOS Medical Foundation Lissette Little, Director of Development, SOS Medical Foundation Christopher Society Members: Dennis Ebner Rene Baroni Woody Aschenbrenner John Drdul Jim Calvert Gerry O?Brien

The South Okanagan Medical Foundation is grateful to the latest gift towards their $10 million oncology campaign.

The Christopher Society of Penticton, with ties to the Knights of Columbus Council 3127 and St. Ann's Catholic Church, presented a cheque for $100,000 to the cause.

That money adds to a total of $360,000 donated to the SOS Medical Foundation over the years.

Christopher Society spokesperson Dennis Ebner said in a press release that this donation was "an easy decisionlisa because everyone needs quality healthcare in our community."

For more information on the SOS Medical Foundation, click here.