Penticton  

Penticton group presents $100K to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation for oncology project

$100K of generosity

The South Okanagan Medical Foundation is grateful to the latest gift towards their $10 million oncology campaign.

The Christopher Society of Penticton, with ties to the Knights of Columbus Council 3127 and St. Ann's Catholic Church, presented a cheque for $100,000 to the cause.

That money adds to a total of $360,000 donated to the SOS Medical Foundation over the years.

Christopher Society spokesperson Dennis Ebner said in a press release that this donation was "an easy decisionlisa because everyone needs quality healthcare in our community."

