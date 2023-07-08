Unique Penticton camp seeking kids interested in exploring their artistic sides

Photo: PAMDA

Penticton's young artists and musicians between the ages of 8 and 12 are invited to enjoy a week of creativity, self-expression and fun at the week-long "ArtBeat" summer camp at the Leir House.

The camp is offered by the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, which describes it as offering "a unique blend of visual arts and music activities, providing campers with a platform to explore their passions and develop their skills" and a place to let imaginations soar.



“We firmly believe that every child has the potential to be a creative and expressive artist or musician, and our summer camp is specifically designed to unlock that potential," said Catherine Jones, PAMDA executive director.



Campers will have the chance to explore a wide array of visual arts activities, including painting and drawing, mixed media projects, music and more, all guided by experienced PAMDA artists and leaders.

A variety of instruments will be on hand for campers to use to explore different music genres, play engaging games, and even have the opportunity to write their own songs.



“This is an incredible opportunity for your child to combine visual arts and music activities in one enriching experience,” said Jones.

“Our camp provides a nurturing environment for kids to develop new skills, make new friends, and have an absolute blast.”

The camp runs twice this summer, with the first week July 17-21 and the second July 24-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The fee is $275 plus registration fees. Limited spaces are available. For more information or to secure a spot, click here.