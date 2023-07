Photo: Casey Richardson

High winds in Penticton appear to have knocked over a large tree towards a house, entangling the power line.

Fire department crews are responding to a property in the 200 block of Wade Avenue Friday afternoon.

Crews are controlling both vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area.

City electrical crews have been informed.

A severe thunderstorm watch, including heavy winds, has been issued by Environment Canada for the Interior region of the province including the Okanagan.