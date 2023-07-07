Penticton pet store nearing $10K fundraising goal for Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

Photo: Kim Wade

Penticton's Total Pet is just $100 short of their $10,000 to donate to an Okanagan-based wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Lilah Policicchio and Ava Franklin with Total Pet have been working hard these past few months hosting a series of events to raise funds and donate all of the proceeds to that charity.

The store chose the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, which rescues wildlife in Summerland.

One acquaintance of the Policicchio and Franklin said she felt they "very much deserve to be acknowledged for their ambition and compassion for animals."

The pair has run multiple fundraisers after work hours, including a Horse Spa day where they drove all over the Okanagan to wash and groom horses, donkeys, and alpacas. They also set up a petting zoo for the community, and have had bake sales, a car show, and most recently will be offering a pony camp and farm animal day for kids at Lilah's Family Ranch called Sibling Rivalry Ranch in Okanagan Falls.

Total Pet shared that as the last day to donate, customers will receive a free bag of Acana dog treats with a $5 donation.

Head to Total Pet at 402 Industrial Ave East.