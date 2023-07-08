Penticton's Okanagan Hockey Academy is seeking local billet families for rising hockey student-athletes

Photo: OHA

Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton is seeking local families to billet some of the talented young athletes that will be descending on the city for the 2023-24 athletic and academic programming.

Seven teams and a total of 140 student athletes between the ages of 13 and 17 from around the world will call Penticton home during the program. Billet families are an integral part of the success of those kids' journey.

"As a billet family, you will offer a welcoming and supportive environment, ensuring our student-athletes have the stability they need to thrive on and off the ice," reads a press release issued by OHA.

"By becoming a Billet Family, you have the opportunity to make a significant impact on a student-athlete’s life while forging lifelong connections and memories."

The DeMone family, whose son Jake went through the OHA program, were thrilled with the experience, thanking their host family the Grants.

"They are an amazing family that has gone above and beyond to ensure Jake is a part of the family and has what he needs on and off the ice to be successful," the DeMones said in a provided statement.

"Their kindness, generosity and loving and supportive nature has made sending Jake away this year much easier and we’ve hardly ever had to worry about him."

OHA billet families are compensated with $775 per month for each student-athlete hosted in their home.

Anyone interested in learning more should reach out to Garth Astles, coordinator of residential life, for more detailed information and answers to any questions or concerns: 250.487.9322 or [email protected]