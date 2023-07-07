Baseball fans in Penticton urged to cheer at last SOMBA Tigers home baseball game of season

Photo: SOMBA Graduates of both high school and the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association, ready for their next adventures.

The Penticton community is welcome to come cheer on the 18U Penticton Tigers baseball team at their last home game of the season, and the final time for five young graduates wearing the black and orange.

On Saturday, July 8, join the crowd cheering at Carmi Field at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association team has had an incredible season of 26 wins and only five losses.

Five players in particular will swing their bats at the field for the last time before moving on to their post-secondary education institutions.

#16 Tyler Clements: DH/OF Tyler will be continuing his education at the University of British Columbia where he plans on studying general exploration in science with hopes to move into pharmacy. He spent four years with SOMBA.

#4 Ben Foreman: P/UTL Ben will be continuing his education at the University of Calgary where he plans on joining the Dinos baseball team this fall. Ben is planning on studying under the general science program in hopes to be accepted into the Kinesiology Program. He spent 13 years with SOMBA.

#51 Matt Picheniuk: P/INF Matt will be continuing his education at the University of Fraser Valley to study criminology. Matt also plans on joining the Cascades baseball program this fall. He has spent 12 years with SOMBA.

#24 Mason Sherburne: P/INF Mason will be continuing his education at the University of Alberta for a general education degree. He has spent eight years SOMBA.

#29 Joey Tvedt: INF Joey will be continuing his education at the University of Fraser Valley studying criminology with a path to law. He also plans on joining the Cascades Baseball program this fall. He has spent three years with SOMBA.

"We truly wish the best for our athletes in their future endeavours and hope to continue to see them around the park in many different facets," writes Edgar Yost with SOMBA in a press release.

"We hope you can make it out to Carmi field and cheer on these players as they finish their playing careers as members of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association."