Next steps approved for long-awaited organics facility in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: RDOS Early plans for the new RDOS organics facility.

Plans are moving ahead for another attempt at a long-awaited Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen organics processing facility.

The district's Solid Waste Management Plan has identified organics collection, treatment and processing as the "primary means of diverting approximately 40 per cent of waste going to landfills in the RDOS."

The district purchased an 80-acre parcel at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road with the aim of establishing an a treatment facility in 2020, and a grant for $10,984,380 was obtained for construction with a deadline of March 31, 2024.

Unfortunately, that ground to a halt when an application to the Agricultural Land Reserve to exclude the southern part of the property was denied.

At Thursday's meeting, the board of directors reviewed a new plan, that would see an application for non-farm use of one-third of the property, instead of an exclusion from the ALR, and a $17.1M facility with potential plans to expand in future.

"What we're really focused on today was really trying to get a direction for moving forward and make best use of our grant because we have very limited time, we would certainly include in our application any areas for growth,” said solid waste manager Andrew Reeder.

The plan is to apply for an extension of that grant's deadline, as this project will take an estimated two years start to finish once the ALR gets on board.

After brief discussion, the board of directors voted along with the staff recommendation, with the first step being the renewed application to the ALR.