Killed by lack of funding: Pathways Addictions Resource Centre closing for good in Penticton

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

After struggling to continue for two years without government support, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is closing its doors for good.

The beloved non-profit society had 95 per cent of its funding pulled in March 2021, when Interior Health announced it was taking its addictions services in-house.

Amid pubic uproar, a passionate plea to city council to step in with funding was denied.

Pathways scrambled to fill the gap, relying on small grants here and there, charging for some services that had previously been barrier-free while trying to keep as many as possible without cost, and seeking donations from the community.

"Despite the valiant efforts of the board, staff and community donors, it is evident that Pathways cannot continue to deliver services to the community in a consistent manner without stable and consistent government funding," reads an open letter issued Friday from the Pathways board of directors.

All community services will end effective July 31, 2023.

"We feel a deep loss and regret for the clients we are currently supporting and will do our best to find new supports for them. We would encourage people to reach out to Interior Health for help as they have indicated that they would takeover the services and counselling that Pathways has traditionally offered. If you are struggling to get help from IH, we would direct you to the other great services that the community has to offer including SOWINS, Discovery House, OneSky Community Resources, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, and Ask Wellness Society Penticton to name a few."

The Penticton & Area Access Centre published a Little Red Book of Resources that can be picked up at their offices at 304 Martin Street, with a complete list.

"We believe that the loss of Pathways will create a large gap in the substance use disorder services available in this community. We understand that some Pathways staff will continue to provide services in private clinics, and our Community Outreach programs will continue under the joint partnership of counsellors Mike Mai and Aaron Esler," the board stated.

"We want to thank the Pathways staff for the perseverance, dedication, and passion they demonstrated to the community.

We also want to extend a huge thank you to all our community donors. We tried to reach out to as many as possible before making this announcement, without you we would not have made it this far. Thank you to the community for your incredible support and for rallying around us."