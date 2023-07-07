Highway 97 through Summerland will see more blasting work, closures

Photo: Wes Albinet One Castanet reader captured footage from Okanagan Lake of the blasting work last week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Highway 97 has more blasting work and intermittent closures ahead, as they continue securing the slope through Summerland.

Last month's geotechnical assessments determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material through a combination of "airbag technique" and blasting.

MoTI said in a statement to Castanet on Thursday that the blasting work is anticipated to continue until late July.

At that point, a geotechnical review will determine if all four lanes of traffic are safe to be restored.

The ministry said they continue to monitor the site and will close the highway on short notice to ensure safety should any hazardous conditions be identified on the slope.

The highway was operating as single-lane alternating traffic with intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily since the first slide on May 15, before opening to two lanes at the start of the Canada Day long weekend.

Once it’s safe to restore four lanes of traffic, the ministry said they will determine if the retaining wall is still necessary on the shoulder of the highway.

In the meantime, Highway 97 through the slide site continues to be open to one lane of traffic in each direction with a 30 km/hour construction speed zone in place.