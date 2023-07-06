Naramata winery offering deals on their wine for people who pick cherries off their trees

Photo: @bellahomestead

Head out to Bella Wines in Naramata this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to help pick cherries for the animals on the farm and get a deal on their bubbly.

The sparkling wine house shared on social media that guests coming out to taste wine can also help with their other fruit.

"If you pick a small bucket, the tasting is on us. If you pick two small buckets worth, you will also get 5 per cent off your order. If you pick a large (20L) bucket then it’s 15 per cent off your purchase. You can taste through our sparkling wine lineup while you pick," Bella said in their post.

"A real Naramata experience."

The tasting room is open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.