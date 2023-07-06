Rotary Club of Penticton Ribfest and the ribbers donated extra food to the Soupateria

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton

Not wanting plenty of extra meat and good food to go to waste, the Rotary Club of Penticton and the ribbers at Ribfest donated food to Soupateria this week.

Ribfest co-chair Harpreet Sidhu said the Soupateria also took some of the food and donated it to some of the other groups around the community that help pass out food to those in need.

She added roughly 50 silver roasting pans of ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken were brought down, along with plenty of sides and bread.

"They were able to then get it out and use their connections to make sure that everything was either frozen, used right away or given to other groups that might be needing it."

While final numbers are still being tallied for what the rotary raised this year at Ribfest, Sidhu said she thinks they did pretty well as far as numbers go for this year and might even top last year.

Proceeds from the Ribfest are going to the PRH oncology clinic expansion, which will assist cancer patients throughout the region with access to care in their community.

The Rotary Club of Penticton has committed to donating $100,000 over the next four years to the project.