Every Child Matters crosswalk soon to be unveiled in Keremeos

Photo: Tim Petruk Downtown crosswalk painted in Kamloops in 2022 to honour anniversary of Tk'emlups grave discovery

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Village of Keremeos will be unveiling a special crosswalk in a few weeks.

The Village of Keremeos said in the summer newsletter that council and staff are committed to ongoing reconciliation initiatives with their Indigenous neighbours.

As a "beautiful and significant joint initiative" between the Village and the LSIB, an Every Child Matters crosswalk will be added between the municipal office and the children’s playground in Memorial Park.

The crosswalk will be painted mid-July and the unveiling celebration will take place on July 17.

The community is invited to come to the 9 a.m. unveiling ceremony at Memorial Park, where the first 100 people will receive lunch tokens for a local restaurant.