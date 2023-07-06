Extensive road closures Sunday during Okanagan Granfondo, travel from Penticton to Naramata closed off in early morning

Photo: Mike Biden

Travellers heading through Penticton, Naramata and the South Okanagan this Sunday are reminded to expect extensive road closures and delays due to the Okanagan Granfondo event.

The City had issued a second public notice to alert all residents and visitors about the upcoming traffic impacts, including recent route changes, which will close off travel between Naramata and Penticton.

There will be roughly 3,000 cyclists plus supporters back in town for this weekend's events.

Drivers are recommended to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible. Watch for flaggers, allow extra time and know where to cross Main Street, if required.

A late route change has now been announced as a result of the Summerland landslide and will involve a road closure between Naramata and Penticton on Sunday morning.

Anyone planning to travel between these communities on Sunday morning is advised to wait until after 9 a.m. for the Penticton to Naramata Bench loop to clear.

This closure will affect anyone planning to travel to the Campbell Mountain Landfill, Three Blind Mice trails and Munson Mountain, as well as travellers from Naramata heading into Penticton.

The road closures begin at 5 a.m. along Lakeshore Drive and Main Street, with riders travelling up Vancouver Avenue and Lower Bench Road toward Naramata, to Corbishley Avenue. They will loop back along Upper Bench Road North, returning via Johnson Road and Haven Hill Road, down Eckhardt Avenue. This circuit is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

There will also be closures along Main Street, Lee Avenue, Eastside Road and Skaha Lake Road.

Main Street will be closed all day until 3:30 p.m., with the busiest time being in the morning before 9 a.m.

Riders will be heading down Main Street to Lee Avenue, toward Eastside Road and onwards to Okanagan Falls.

From Okanagan Falls, riders will split into their chosen routes taking them to Osoyoos, Oliver or Kaleden, before winding back via Hwy 97 to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street.

Riders are expected to return to the finish line at Gyro Park as early as 8:30 a.m.

The City is also reminding residents that Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg Street and Riverside Drive will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Kids’ Piccolofondo event on Saturday.

Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

For those driving and needing to cross Main Street, here are the locations where you can cross with the assistance of flaggers:

Lakeshore Drive (after 8 a.m.)

Eckhardt Avenue (after 8:30 a.m.)

Duncan Avenue

Industrial Avenue

Warren Avenue

Green Avenue

Additional tips for race day from the city include:

Do shopping and errands in advance.

Expect delays. Allow extra time to go across town.

Flying out that day? Allow extra time to get to the airport.

Catching the bus? BC Transit does have some transit detours, with details at bctransit.com

Participate in the fun. Volunteer or head down to cheer on the participants.

Be patient and kind with athletes, volunteers, flaggers, fans and event organizers.

For maps and further details, visit penticton.ca/granfondo. The City is also setting up a temporary Call Centre on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take questions related to road closures, available at 250-490-2345.