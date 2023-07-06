Similkameen teens recognized as RDOS volunteers of the month

Photo: RDOS RDOS Young Leaders? Program members, June 2023. Pictured from left to right: Jessica Eckley, Caitlin Moore, Matthew Gordon, Leo Nelson, Kirn Dulohan, Javraj Lidder, Mason Curr, Emma Heinecke, AnnMarie Molachyk, Kai Rivest Absent from picture: Carter McDonald

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen recognized a group of young leaders from Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) as volunteers of the month for June.

Throughout this past school year, grade 7, 8, and 9 students met monthly at the Similkameen Recreation Centre as part of the Young Leaders’ Program, guided by Carole Fitsell, RDOS Recreation Programmer.

The RDOS said the members of the Young Leaders’ Program displayed strong community involvement and leadership qualities.

Students were taught important skills such as First Aid and Food Safe, as well as given the opportunity to organize community events.

This year, the group planned events for Easter, Halloween, and summer programs.

The RDOS said when some of the members were asked why they wanted to be part of the Young Leaders’ Program, all agreed that it is a wonderful opportunity to be part of the community and to give back.

One young leader, Javraj, said “Volunteering is a great experience and helps you learn many valuable life lessons and skills.”

Another leader Matthew said, “If young people were thinking of volunteering, make sure you’re very organized.”

“Just do your best and be nice to everyone,” added a third young leader, Caitlin.

Throughout the program, the RDOS said they hope they hope the leadership opportunities allow youth to thrive in a positive environment that promotes personal growth and development

Keremeos Mayor and RDOS municipal Director Jason Wiebe, said he was grateful for the time and effort committed by Carole and the participants who make the Young Leaders’ Program possible.

“This fantastic program teaches students lifelong skills, promotes volunteerism, and builds a strong sense of community among our youth. Well done everyone, and thank you," he added.

To learn more about the RDOS volunteer opportunities, including the Young Leaders’ Program, head to the RDOS website here.