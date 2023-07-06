Penticton's Reel Peach Festival seeking local short films for annual competition

Contributed Reel Peach Festival

The seventh annual Reel Peach Festival is coming up, and now is the time for both professional and aspiring filmmakers to send in submissions.

From Aug. 9-13 during the overarching Peach Festival, the films will be shown on the main stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

"Every year we're amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local stories, people and adventures," says Peach Festival entertainment director Don Kendall.

"The films expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton."

In past years, the film fest has provided two categories for submissions: "Okanagan Experiences" and "Okanagan Liquid Libations."

But this year, the category and genre are open. Filmmakers can submit 1-3 minute films on any subject, so long as it is family-friendly content.

Bonus points will be given to films with local Okanagan content and storylines, and if they contain a peach.

The films will play on the big screen ahead of each night's musical acts.

"For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5000 people is an exciting prospect," says Reel Peach Festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit.

"Seeing a large audience reacting to your creation is an awesome and inspiring feeling. It is a chance to celebrate our region and see people, places and things that make us smile, laugh or instil a sense of pride ... you don't have to be in the film industry to create a short film about something you are passionate about."

A panel of judges will look at all successful submissions, and allot prizes as follows:

First place: $1K

Second place: $500

Third place: $250

"There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today's technology; it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece. We encourage everyone to share their ideas, join their friends and create a film together," Jakubeit said.

Entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 6 at midnight. For more information and to apply, click here.