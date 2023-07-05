Penticton Kinsmen gift historic railway building to OneSky Community Resources

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resources Centre Society have announced who will be the new owner and operator of a historic railway property this week, handing over the care of the last piece of the city's iconic railway past.

The society selected OneSky Community Resources as the recipient of the historic Kettle Valley Railway Station at 216 Hastings Avenue.

The CPR/KVR Station was originally built by H.S. Kenyon Construction of Penticton in 1941 and the 82-year-old building remained a vital part of the city.

The society decided in early 2022 that dwindling numbers in the Kinsmen Club led meant the building needed to be passed on to new hands.

The building was acquired in the late 1980s by the Penticton Kinsmen, thanks to the vision and determination of Club member Pat Duncan. The building was officially purchased in 1991 and was formed by the Kinsmen Club to manage the station and "ensure long-term stability to the project with a stand-alone board of directors."

Over the past three decades, the Kinsmen worked to keep the building on Hastings structurally sound, while maintaining its character. Approximately $130,000 has been spent on maintenance since 2011.

Portions of the building have also been leased by the society out to community organizations for more than 30 years.

Once the Kinsmen decided to it was time to pass on the historic building to a worthy community organization, they sought formal proposals from interested groups.

They evaluated all proposals received and were excited to announce the selection of OneSky Community Resources as the new owner and operator.

OneSky has been a tenant in the building for over 20 years, initially offering programs for adults with developmental disabilities and recently providing childcare programs.

“It’s a heritage site, so we have an interest in preserving and maintaining not only the building and its significance as a place where people landed when they arrived in Penticton but also the legacy of service and support that the Kinsmen Club has provided this community for decades,” said Tanya Behardien, OneSky executive director, in a press release.

“We are so honoured and grateful for the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resources Centre Society’s generosity and look forward to continuing their vision of service in the community.”

Society director Norm Dishkin said this move is the "definition of a ‘win-win-win.’"

“The society has found a wonderful community partner to steward the building, OneSky will have much-needed space to run and expand their community programs and services, and the community will continue to benefit not only from the breadth and quality services that OneSky provides but the preservation of a historical building.”

While the full vision for the property is under discussion, the society said it includes the current tenants remaining in the building.