Penticton joins Kamloops Fire Centre in announcing fire ban starting Friday

Photo: Jon Manchester

A campfire ban will be put in place in the City of Penticton starting July 7 at noon.

The move comes after the Kamloops Fire Centre, which surrounds Penticton, made set the same deadline earlier this week.

Fires in cooking stoves using gas, propane or briquettes, and campfire apparatuses with CSA or ULC ratings with flames not exceeding 15 centimetres, will not be prohibited.

However, all portable wood-burning fireplaces and campfires will not be allowed, and city beach firepits will be closed.

Other prohibited activities include:

burning of waste or other materials

stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches, chimineas, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description

use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

use of air curtain burners (forced air burning systems)

Penticton residents are reminded to be prepared for wildfire season by making their emergency plan and consider applying FireSmart principles to properties. For more information, click here.