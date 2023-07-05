Have fun, make a difference as Tim Hortons Camp Day South Okanagan volunteer

Photo: Nicole MacMillan Eager volunteers at the 2022 Tim Hortons Camp Day event.

Tim Hortons' annual Camp Day is just around the corner, and the cluster of locally-owned South Okanagan stores aim to keep up their streak of contributing the largest sum in donations throughout Canada.

Tims Camps offer underserved youth in the camp the chance to participate in programs they may not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience.

On July 19, Nicole MacMillan, who owns and operates multiple Tim Hortons locations in the region, is always proud that 100 per cent of all coffee and iced coffee sales, plus Take 12s, on that day will be going to the cause, creating life-changing experiences for kids that develop important life skills and perhaps even ultimately break the cycle of poverty.

To make it the biggest and best fundraising year, MacMillan and her team need help from local businesses, individuals and volunteers.

Volunteers can offer time in-restaurant pouring coffee or greeting guests and thanking them for donating, all in a fun, family atmosphere.

Camp Day bracelets will also be available for sale, with proceeds supporting the camps.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to MacMillan at [email protected] And of course, the public is encouraged to stop by their local Tims to make a purchase or donate.

"Together, we will connect even more young people to the magic of Tims Camps, and in turn, help our community prosper," said MacMillan in a press release issued Tuesday. Last year, the collective South Okanagan stores raised roughly $60K.

"We look forward to seeing you. Thank you for your support!"