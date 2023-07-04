'Frälik in the Falls' coming to Okanagan Falls celebrating local wine and a charitable cause

Photo: Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association file photo

A unique event supporting a good cause and featuring wine, food and music is coming to Okanagan Falls.

Frälik in the Falls, in the spirit of Party in the Park, will take place the evening of July 22 at Centennial Park from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

“This is a night that will highlight the best of the Okanagan all in one spot and benefit a great non-profit organization”, said Shawna Thompson, coordinator for the Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association, in a press release.

“We’re proud to be co-hosting this event.”

The event will kick off with 90 minutes of wine tasting from 14 Okanagan wineries, followed by a dinner catered by Brodo and the opportunity to pair with another glass of local wine or beer from the cash bar.

Then, attendees will enjoy dancing to the music of Uncorked, a local six-piece band. There will also be both silent live and online auctions.

Proceeds will support Penticton Excel, a learning centre for your with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We offer a unique educational experience that supports the children in a safe environment. ASD can be very isolating, but at our centre the kids are given an opportunity to fit in," said Carrie Ferguson, director of Penticton Excel.

Participating wineries are:

Black Market Wine Company

Blasted Church Vineyards

Bonamici Cellars

Crescent Hill Winery

Lakeboat Winery

Liquidity Wines

Mayhem Wines

Meyer Family Vineyards

Nighthawk Vineyards

Noble Ridge Vineyards and Cellars

Play Estate Winery

See Ya Later Ranch

Stag’s Hollow Winery

Wild Goose Winery and Vineyards

For more information and for tickets, click here.